UP: Woman, daughter detained for offering namaaz at temple

Bareilly (UP), Sep 17 (IANS) A woman and her daughter have been detained for allegedly offering namaz at a Shiva temple in Bareilly along with a cleric, an official said on Sunday.

The police said that action was taken after police received a complaint from the Kesarpur village head's husband, Prem Singh, who alleged that the incident took place on Friday.

The woman who offered namaaz along with her daughter is 38-years-old.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Gaurav Singh said the woman and her daughter allegedly offered namaz at the temple on the cleric's advice.

"We have detained one Nazeer ,38, her daughter Sabina ,19, and cleric Chaman Shah Miyan in a case of hurting religious sentiments," he said.

Police have filed an FIR on charges of outraging religious feelings of a community and criminal conspiracy and have launched an investigation.

"All three have been detained and are being questioned," he added.

