West Indies Hayley Mathews secure top spot, ranked No.1 T20I all-rounder

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) West Indies captain Hayley Mathews reached the top spot in the ICC Women's T20I All-Rounder Rankings after producing back-to-back dominating performances against Australia.

With scores of 99 not out and a career-best 132 against Australia. She also moved to No. 7 on the batting rankings while her four wickets in two games took her to No. 5 in the rankings for bowlers.

With seven consecutive Player-of-the-Match awards, Mathews has been in rich form. In her last two matches against Australia, she scored 231 runs off 138 balls, and with the ball, she took 5 wickets, which helped West Indies level the T20I series 1-1 with Australia.

Matthews, who credits her 'leadership role', as a factor in her strong performances, now has 480 ranking points - a personal best.

Australia's Tahlia McGrath (T20I batting) and England's Sophie Ecclestone (T20I bowling) remain on top of the rankings with Matthews joining them as the No. 1 allrounder.

In the Women’s ODI Rankings, after South Africa won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against New Zealand, batter Laura Wolvaardt and allrounder Marizanne Kapp climbed up the rankings.

Amelia Kerr jumped four spots to 11th place in the Women's ODI Batting Rankings at the back of her century in Durban. She was the highest run-scorer in the series and also picked up two wickets. Laura Wolvaardt was up two spots to No.4 in the batting rankings after scoring 198 runs in the series.

The England pair of Ecclestone (bowling) and Natalie Sciver-Brunt (batting), and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (allrounders) are the current table-toppers in the ODI rankings.

