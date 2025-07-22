Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson: Diet, Sleep Cycle, Net Worth, Wife, Blueprint, "Don't Die" Religion, and More!

Bryan Johnson, the 47-year-old entrepreneur who is a longevity enthusiast, has made an intriguing admission recently that he wants to sell his company Blueprint, which focuses solely on anti-aging by selling products that help people improve their longevity.

In a recent interview, Bryan Johnson revealed that he is close to either shutting down his company, Blueprint, or selling it to someone else. There were reports of the firm having problems with the finances earlier this year.

Bryan Johnson has made the headlines time and again for his aggressive search for eternal youth. Four years ago, Johnson had embarked on a journey with Project Blueprint, which cost him $2 Million per year.

Bryan Johnson Diet, Sleep Cycle, Daily Routine, and More

What's even more intriguing to note is that in March, Bryan Johnson announced that he was starting a new religion, "Don't Die," on Twitter (X). This name was derived from the slogan he used for his Netflix documentary. What Johnson believes now is that running a longevity company while announcing a religion and getting preachy on the same subject might not be great.

There were also reports that Blueprint was missing its revenue targets by at least $1 Million a month. Johnson acknowledged this in the recent interview, and it appears that Bryan will likely be selling or shutting down the company very soon.

Bryan Johnson also talked at length about his daily regime, sleep habits, and more. Let's take a look at them. Bryan Johnson takes pride in the fact that his sleep cycle is early (20something) and revealed that he sleeps exactly 8 hours and 34 minutes every single day. Bryan also revealed that he falls asleep within two minutes of his head touching the pillow.

Johnson says the key is how you prepare for sleep throughout the day, starting with how you get up within a minute of waking. In addition to this, Bryan admits that his daily regimen includes red light therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and some time in the sauna before rinsing off and preparing for work.

Typically, Johnson begins his day by taking 54 supplements and spending an hour in the gym. He aims to eat roughly 2,500 calories per day, and all of his meals are between 6am and 11:30am. The NHS recommends that an average man needs 2,500 kcal a day; however, it's important to factor in higher activity output when calculating energy needs.

Bryan Johnson: Relationships, 2025 Net Worth, and More

Now, Bryan also stressed that most people in America have an eating disorder, and he knows many friends who couldn't control themselves from having an ice cream or cookies late in the evening or at night. The entrepreneur also admitted that he had struggled with similar issues in the past, and now he feels that his addiction level is average compared to the general population.

Coming to the net worth of Bryan Johnson, it's estimated to be around $400 Million, and even though Blueprint is seemingly having issues, Bryan himself is in a very comfortable and luxurious position as far as money is concerned. Johnson kept his relationship life largely personal, but he has three children from a previous marriage.

Bryan Johnson's publicly known relationship was with internet personality Taryn Southern. After Taryn Southern's victory over breast cancer, they ended their engagement. Following their breakup, Taryn filed a lawsuit, citing various claims, including emotional distress from Bryan Johnson.