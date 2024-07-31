Wayanad landslide: IAF aircraft carrying Bailey Bridge set lands in Kerala

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) A C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying another set of 110-feet Bailey Bridge has landed in Kerala to assist those involved in the rescue work post the landslide in Wayanad, an official said on Wednesday.

Army officials said the C-17 aircraft carrying another set of 110 feet Bailey Bridge along with three Search and Rescue Dog Teams had also landed at Kannur for further employment.

On the request of the Kerala government, the Army's Engineer Task Force from Madras Engineer Group and Centre (MEG & Centre) with a strength of 123 personnel along with a set of 150 feet Bailey Bridge, three JCBs and other support equipment has been inducted into the affected area.

"Construction of a bridge on the Meepadi-Choormala Road is under progress including induction of certain earth moving equipment to the other side of the stream utilising air effort. Construction of a foot bridge was completed overnight on July 30-31. Additional resource requirements are being assessed based on the aerial and ground reconnaissance and needs of the civil administration," a statement read.

The statement said that around 1,000 people have been rescued by the Indian Army, provided medical aid and evacuated to safer places in Wayanad. Bodies of around 86 deceased personnel have also been recovered. The troops are conducting rescue operations along the 6-km stretch of landslide affected areas.

Six Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) columns comprising a strength of around 500 personnel including medical staff, along with bridging equipment and rescue dogs have been deployed here. The Army has also set up a "Command and Control Centre" headed by Major Gen VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, along with Brig Arjun Segan at Kozhikode to coordinate HADR's efforts.

On the second day of the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief operation, the Indian Army has intensified its efforts to rescue people stranded after multiple devastating landslides struck Wayanad in Kerala on July 30.

Brig Segan carried out reconnaissance of the affected areas in the early hours on Wednesday and guided the Army columns for further conduct of the rescue operation.

The troops forming part of the HADR column were mobilised from Kannur, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram.

NDRF and other agencies have also been assisting in the rescue work.

According to the army, two additional HADR columns including two medical teams having a strength of 135 personnel were airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode by AN-32 and C-130 aircraft, to further augment the rescue and relief operations.

"The Indian Army remains steadfast to assist the stranded citizens and is working relentlessly to ensure safety of one and all. The Army is committed to supporting the state of Kerala during this challenging time. The rescue teams are working tirelessly to provide relief and rescue operations in the affected areas," the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.