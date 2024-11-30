Was happy to make most of the luck, says Harry Brook after making 171 at Christchurch

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) England batter Harry Brook said he was happy to make most of the luck he received while hitting a blazing 171 in the first Test against New Zealand at Christchurch on Saturday.

Brook was dropped five times on his way to hitting 171, the highest score by an overseas batter in a Test match at Hagley Oval, as England made 499 and take a 151-run first-innings lead.

“I had a lot of luck, didn’t I? Jesus. I had plenty of jam on my toast in the morning – it was a bit jammy – but I was happy to make the most of it. That first drop (from Phillips when Brook was on 18), I’m not sure many people are catching that, to be honest.”

“I hit that very hard. I do throw my hands at it quite hard sometimes and it is going to be a good catch at gully there, especially with the viewing. I just go out there and watch the ball and try and hit it really,” said Brook at the end of day’s play.

Asked about him taking a liking to playing stunning knocks against New Zealand in Tests, Brook remarked, “The pitches have been fairly good with a bit of pace and bounce, and if you get it past the infield most of the time it’s four. I’ve tried to use the pace, ride the bounce … and had quite a bit of luck this week.”

England are in pole position to win the match, thanks to Chris Woakes' picking crucial two wickets in two balls – of Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell - before stumps arrived. “What we saw from Woakesy at the back end was unbelievable. With that ball, on that pitch, to get two big wickets back to back was a dagger to their heart.”

“Williamson always looks so secure when he’s batting, he’s such a high-class performer. He always looks impossible to get out so to see the back of him gives everyone a lot of energy and then to get Blundell with the next ball got everybody firing.”

“We’re in an amazing position to go and win this game. Woakesy is always niggling away at the top of off stump and trying to hunt your front pad. With the swing he gets and the skills he has, he’s so tough to face,” concluded Brook.

