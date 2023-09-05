Voting crosses 55% in Puthuppally bypoll ( Lead)

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 5 (IANS) Despite rain playing spoilsport, an estimated 55 per cent of the 1,76,417 electorate exercised their franchise till 3 p.m. in the Puthuppally by-election on Tuesday.

The enthusiasm was palpable right from 6.30 a.m. when people were seen queuing up before the 182 polling booths at the Puthuppally assembly constituency to elect their new legislator.

Though the day started on a bright note, by around 11 a.m, an overcast sky led to rain but that did not deter the voters who continued to walk to the polling booths.

Of the electorate, 90,281 are female, 86,132 -- male, while four are transgenders.

Besides, as many as 957 are first time voters.

The election was necessitated after the demise of sitting Congress legislator- Oommen Chandy, a two-time former Chief Minister and who represented the constituency from 1970 for a record breaking 53 years.

In the fray are Chandy's son Chandy Oommen for the Congress, CPI(M)'s Jaick C.Thomas in his third outing in the constituency, BJP's Lijin Lal and four others.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Chandy defeated Thomas by 9.044 votes when the total turnout was 77.36 per cent.

Thomas waited in the queue for more than 40 minutes before he could cast his vote.

"The voters will vote to ensure that things are set for a new Puthuppally and we are expecting a favorable verdict,” said Thomas.

State Minister for Cooperation V.N.Vasavan of the CPI(M) who was leading the campaign for Thomas said they are confident that they will win as voters are wanting a change very badly.

"At the moment, I am unable to predict the victory margin and that can be said after voting is over and we do our routine analysis. Normally the voting percentage here is around 77 per cent, this time we expect it will go beyond 80 per cent,” said Vasavan.

Chandy Oommen walked from his aunt’s house along with his mother and two sisters to the booth.

Achu Oommen Chandy, the younger daughter of Chandy, who arrived from the Middle East where she is settled, after casting her vote, said they are heading for a record breaking victory.

“We expect Chandy Oommen to get a margin which would overtake the highest margin that our father got. Our margin will cross 33,000 votes,” said Achu Oommen Chandy.

Counting of votes will take place on Friday and the new legislator will be sworn in on September 11 when the Assembly session will resume.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.