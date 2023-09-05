Megastar Chiranjeevi Praised 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty' Team

The romantic family entertainer 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' in the combination of Naveen Polishetty and star heroine Anushka Shetty has been praised by Megastar Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi said that he was impressed with this movie throughout and that the audience will also enjoy this hilarious entertainer.

Megastar appreciated the performance of Naveen Polishetty and Anushka. After watching the movie 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty', Megastar Chiranjeevi congratulated hero Naveen Polishetty, UV Creations Vicky and director P. Mahesh Babu for making a clean family entertainer

If you look at Megastar Chiranjeevi's tweet - I saw 'Miss Shetty - Mr. Polishetty'. Naveen Polishetty, provided double the energy and entertainment in, now in a brand new drama reflecting the mindset of today's youth, 'Devasena' Anushka Shetty, who is looking even more beautiful after a gap, brought life to this film. Apart from being a full-length entertainer, the director Mahesh Babu has to be congratulated for mixing the emotions in a wonderful way.

"By the way I am the first viewer of this movie, I enjoyed those hilarious moments so much. Once again I had a strong desire to enjoy the theater with all the audience. No doubt that Miss Shetty - Mr. Polishetty will make 100% audience laugh." Produced by Vamsi and Pramod under the banner of UV Creations under the direction of Mahesh Babu.P, 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' is getting ready for worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on 7th of this month.

Also Read: 'KBC 15': Big B reveals 'babuji' Harivansh Rai Bachchan translated Bhagavad Gita