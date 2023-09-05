Varun Sharma's mom recollects being called 'Fukhra mummy', 'Choocha mummy' after release of 'Fukrey'

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma's mother Veena Sharma is a proud mom as her as the legacy built by her son with the character of Choocha is going to be furthered with the third films in the 'Fukrey' franchise. The trailer of which was unveiled on Tuesday.

At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai's Juhu area, Varun's mother recollected how after the release of the first part from the franchise, suddenly everyone started calling her "Fukra Mummy" and "Choocha mummy."

Talking about the same, she told the media, "Isne film mein kaam kiya, film khatam hui aur hum sab normal jaise rehte hain waise but film release hone k baad everyone started calling me 'Choocha mummy' and 'Fukra mummy'."

She further mentioned, "At first, I couldn't understand but then I understood that's it's because mere bete kaam logo'n ko pasand aa raha hai."

'Fukrey', produced by Excel Entertainment, lands in theatres on September 28.

