Unidentified persons booked after 13 cows die at shelter

Lucknow, Aug 17 (IANS) A case has been lodged against unidentified persons after 13 cows died at a temporary cow shelter in Nagram on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The gram pradhan apprehended that the fodder being served to the cows was poisoned and that led to their death. He demanded a thorough probe in the case and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons.

In his complaint, gram pradhan Mata Prasad of Kamlapur Bihlika panchayat said 151 cows were being reared at a temporary cow shelter in the village and five of them fell sick after they were given fodder around 8 p.m on August 15 and later, the cows died.

He said they thought the deaths were natural and the cows were disposed of.

He said later some other cows too fell sick and they contacted a veterinarian, who along with his team reached the shelter and started the treatment of the sick cows.

"During the treatment, eight other cows also died. The doctors conducted a post-mortem examination after which the bodies were disposed of. I have an apprehension that someone poisoned the fodder given to the cows and this led to their death," he said.

The gram pradhan demanded an investigation of the case.

The police said they were waiting for the autopsy report of the cows.

SHO Nagram, Hemant Raghav said a case under the IPC was registered in this connection.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mohanlalganj, Hanuman Prasad said that prima facie it looks like a case of poisoning. "A white substance was found to be oozing out from the mouth of the cows," said Prasad.

The chief veterinary officer has been asked to conduct a post-mortem examination following which the action would be taken.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.