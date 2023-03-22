Tripura DM issues 'no T-shirt' diktat for govt employees

Agartala, March 22 (IANS) A District Magistrate and Collector in Tripura has asked government employees to wear decent dress while performing official duties.

The DM and Collector of Unakoti district, Vishal Kumar, said in an order issued on Tuesday that it has been observed that some staff wear T-shirts while performing duties in the office, which looks indecent and is not under the purview of office decorum.

"Under the prevailing circumstances, it is ordered that all staff of this office should wear formal shirts and trousers during office hours henceforth. All the female staff are also requested to maintain a decent dress code within the purview of office decorum," read the order, available with IANS.

A few years back, the Tripura government had introduced dress codes for teaching and non-teaching staff at all government-run schools. As per the guidelines, restrictions on dresses for both male and female teachers have been put in place keeping certain parameters in mind.

While male teachers have been asked to wear formal shirts, pants, suits, sweaters, jackets, blazers and collared shirts, female teachers have been asked to wear saris, salwar suits or traditional dresses.

Shoes have been made compulsory for all, an official said, adding that non-teaching staff have been asked to avoid wearing jeans, drooping pants, ripped clothes or yoga pants.

Excessive piercings, erratic hair-styles, coloured hair and tattoos have also been prohibited, as the government believes that they adversely affect the minds of young children, the official said.

