Mysore Dussehra 2025: 10 Days of Grandeur; Know The History and Tradition

The city of Mysore is once again preparing to dazzle as the world-famous Mysore Dussehra (Dasara) approaches. Recognised as Karnataka’s Nada Habba or state festival, this 10-day celebration—culminating on Vijayadashami—is not just a spectacle of lights, music, and processions, but a tradition deeply rooted in history dating back to the 15th century.

Origins in Vijayanagar Rule

Historians trace the festival’s origins to the Vijayanagar dynasty, where Dussehra, then called Mahanavami, was observed as a royal celebration of the victory of good over evil. The legend of Goddess Chamundeshwari slaying the demon Mahishasura forms the spiritual core of the festival, with Vijayadashami marking her triumph.

After the fall of Vijayanagar, the Wodeyars of Mysore carried the legacy forward, blending religious rituals with royal pomp. The Wodeyar dynasty’s enduring association with the festival transformed it into a grand state event.

Royal Durbar and Sacred Rituals

It was during the reign of Krishnaraja Wodeyar III in 1805 that the tradition of holding a special durbar inside Mysore Palace began. This private royal assembly—attended by nobles, dignitaries, and officials—continues to this day, presided over by the current heir of the Wodeyar family.

Before the palace rituals, the royal family offers a special puja at Chamundi Hills, reaffirming the city’s devotion to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Ten Days of Grandeur

The festivities span nine nights of Navaratri and culminate in the dazzling Jamboo Savari procession on the tenth day. Decorated elephants, cultural troupes, tableaux, and the golden howdah carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari draw lakhs of spectators from across India and abroad.

Each day is dedicated to different goddesses—Saraswathi on the sixth day, Durga on the eighth, and Lakshmi on the ninth—symbolizing wisdom, strength, and prosperity.

Exhibition and Modern Traditions

The celebrated Mysore Exhibition—launched in 1880 by Maharaja Chamaraja Wodeyar X to showcase modern innovations—remains a vital part of the festivities. Since 1981, it has been organized by the Karnataka Exhibition Authority, adding a contemporary layer to the centuries-old cultural extravaganza.

A Global Attraction

Every year, Mysore undergoes a transformation during Dussehra, with illuminated streets, decorated trees, and cultural programs that attract visitors from across the world. The blend of royal legacy, religious devotion, and cultural vibrancy makes Mysore Dussehra a living heritage, continuing to enchant generation after generation.