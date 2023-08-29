Why Samantha, Anushka Are Not Promoting Their Movies...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anushka Shetty are established stars in showbiz. They are awaiting the release of their upcoming movies, Kushi and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, respectively. Recently, Samantha left for the US for some treatment after participating in a few promotional events of Kushi. She has been sharing her foreign trip pictures with the audience and her fans via Instagram.

Just three days are left for Kushi to open in theatres. Looks like Samantha might not join its promotions. It is all Vijay Deverakonda who has been promoting the film solely in and out of Hyderabad.

Likewise, Anushka Shetty is returning to the silver screen after a long hiatus. Her Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer is entertaining and promising. The film has got a decent buzz. Naveen Polishetty has been promoting the film extensively.

The Baahubali actress hasn't been promoting the film, whose pre-release event will be held next week without her presence. Anushka is expected to do a video call to make her fans happy.

Why are Anushka Shetty and Samantha staying away from movie promotions? Are they scared of facing media questions? Or, are they not confident about the films? Well, only time can reveal the answers.

Kushi is due to release in theatres on Sep 1, whereas Anushka's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will be releasing in theatres on Sep 7.

Keep watching this space the reviews of both films...