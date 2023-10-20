Tiger Nageswara Rao Twitter Review
Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao hit the screens from today. The film is written and directed by Vamsee, and is produced by Abhishek Agarwal of AA Arts. Here's the twitter review, take a look at the tweets:
#TigerNageswaraRao Review :
👉Rating : 2.75/5
Positives:
👉#RaviTeja Performance
👉Good First Half
👉Fight Sequences
👉Production Values
Negatives:
👉Bad Songs
👉Dragged Second Half
👉Lengthy Runtime#TNR #TNRReview #TigerNageswarRaoReview
— PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) October 19, 2023
Hit kottesinam...... Block buster talk from the premiers!!!
.#TigerNageswaraRao
— lolakulu (@lolakulu69) October 20, 2023
#TigerNageswaraRao
Positive talks ostunnai kada everywhere 😍🔥🔥🔥🥳 pic.twitter.com/p24NpGoMT0
— its movie time (@itsokandii) October 20, 2023
2nd half lo vache ee fight inka na mind lone thiruguthundhi 🔥💥
Evaraaa fight master 🙏🙏#Raviteja#TigerNageswaraRao pic.twitter.com/cgoXWRI8j7
— Prem Kumar (@PremKum27830041) October 20, 2023
All rtf movie blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 inka celebration okate thakuva celebrate cheysukuna videos share cheyadi humble request nenu kudurthey naggamshi and ❤daraju photos kalustha theaters mundhu #TigerNageswaraRao 🔥🔥🔥
— batman 🦇 (@alien_Editz) October 20, 2023
#TigerNageswaraRao biggest #DisasterTigerNageswaraRao బిగ్ Disaster of the year morning show తో reality loki vastaru only paid reviews hit talk spread 3 hours nonstop tourcher pic.twitter.com/TXnZRPuTi3
— spice (@pkrishnakumarp2) October 20, 2023
#TigerNageswaraRao Good 1st Half!
Apart from the VFX, so far it’s an interesting and well narrated period action drama. Ravi Teja plays a very dark character which is unique to watch.
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 19, 2023