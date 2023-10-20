tiger nageswara rao twitter review

October 19, 2023

Yemmiganur: Coming down heavily on the opposition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that TDP president Chandrababu Naidu had run a regime of scams and taken all sections of society for a ride. Addressing a public meeting here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that all the way from Janma Bhoomi Committees to Skill Development to Fibre Grid, corruption had ruled roost while Naidu failed to implement welfare schemes despite having the same budget.