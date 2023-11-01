Just Married: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Tie The Knot In Italy

Tollywood love couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy. It was a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony following all the rituals of nuptial knot. The wedding was held amidst the families of both the bride and the groom at the Borgo San Felice Resort, Tuscany. Varun's parents Nagababu, Padmaja Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's parents Deoraj and Kiran Tripathi have blessed the couple. Entire Mega family was present at the wedding.

Varun Tej was clad in a cream-gold sherwani crafted by Manish Malhotra, while Lavanya Tripathi adorned a Kanchipuram saree also designed by Manish Malhotra. Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan oversaw the styling for the couple. The celebrations commenced with a cocktail party on October 30, followed by a haldi ceremony yesterday afternoon and a mehendi ceremony in the evening.

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Vaishnav Tej, Nithiin along with their respective families graced the occasion, Lavanya's family, and the couple's close friends.