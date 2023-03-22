Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar Release Date Out!

Megastar Chiranjeevi and stylish maker Meher Ramesh collaborated for the first time for a Mega Massive Action Entertainer Bholaa Shankar produced on a large scale by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. The movie has been making enough noise with every update.

Wishing everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers came up with a Mega Update. Bholaa Shankar will release worldwide grandly on August 11th. The movie is going to enjoy a long weekend with the Independence Day holiday on August 15th (Tuesday). Moreover, the biggest festival for mega fans, that is Chiranjeevi’s birthday too falls on the same month on 22nd.

The makers made the announcement through this beautiful picture where Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia appear in traditional wear. Keerthy and Tamannaah sit comfortably on the sofa, wherein Chiranjeevi can be seen standing behind them. We can see all of them flashing pleasant smile on their faces.

Tamannaah is playing the leading lady, while Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister. Talented actor Sushanth is essaying a very special and lover boy kind of role in the movie.

This commercial entertainer produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, in association with Creative Commercials, will have emotions and other elements in the right proportions.

Dudley cranks the camera, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Story supervision is by Satyanand and dialogues are by Thirupathi MamidalaKishore Garikipati is the executive producer.