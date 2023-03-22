Balakrishna’s First Look From #NBK108 Out

God Of Masses Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna joined forces with successful director Anil Ravipudi for #NBK108 to offer a whole new experience to masses, fans and family audiences. Yes, the movie will have Balakrishna mark mass and Anil Ravipudi mark commercial elements. This prestigious project in the crazy combination is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.

The makers of the movie provided a mass feast to one and all by unleashing the first look of Balakrishna. They released two posters that present Balakrishna in two different avatars. Dressed in traditional attire, Balakrishna appears in a salt-and-pepper look in the first poster, where he is seen wearing sacred threads on his neck and hand. There is a tattoo inked on Balakrishna’s hand. Balakrishna appears in never-seen-before get-ups in both posters.

The other poster presents him in an aggressive avatar with a beard and handlebar moustache. We can see the rising sun behind Balakrishna. He looks much younger here. The two posters are mass-appealing and generate a lot of curiosity. The tagline- this time beyond your imagination further hikes the interest.

The movie features the most happening actress Sreeleela playing a very crucial role, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the heroine opposite Balakrishna.

#NBK 108 will have leading craftsmen taking care of different crafts. S Thaman who scored the music for Balakrishna’s last two movies is composing tunes for #NBK108. The collision of three forces- Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi, and S Thaman, under the successful production of Shine Screens, is set to create history.

C Ram Prasad will oversee cinematography, Tammi Raju is the editor, and Rajeevan will be the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part.