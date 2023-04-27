Akhil's Agent First Day Collection Prediction

Akkineni Akhil's upcoming movie Agent is just a day ahead of its release. It is Akhil's fifth film after Akhil, Hello, Mr Majnu and Most Eligible Bachelor.

Agent was made on a lavish budget scale in his career. No doubt, Akhil is very confident about the film. The advance booking for Akhikl's Agent has been opened in many areas. There is no official report about the bookings so far.

But, the film would expect to register close to Rs 2 cr. A prediction is being made about Akhil's stardom. Akhil's Agent would collect more than the estimated figure.

It is left to see whether the film will be able to live up to audience's expectations or not. The film is directed by Surender Reddy. Sakshi Vaidya will be seen as the female lead in the film Dino Morea and Mammootty will appear in important roles.