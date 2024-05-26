TN govt cautions people against fake international job offers

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has cautioned people against fake international job offers and also warned recruitment agencies against sending people abroad for fake jobs.

The Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department has said that stringent legal action would be taken against such agencies.

The department said that there were reports of several people being sent to Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar on tourist visas under the guise of IT and software jobs. The department cautioned the people that these people are being employed for illegal online activities.

The department said that people, after reaching these countries, who refuse to do illegal online work are subjected to torture including administering electric shocks.

The department said that it had already rescued 83 Tamil people from the racket after receiving complaints.

It added that these fake jobs are mostly in digital sales and customer support services. “Many dubious companies are duping people in the name of crypto-currency. Mostly call centres are behind these fake jobs,” the department said.

The department said that agents based in Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and India are recruiting people from across the country.

“Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos and Thailand is one of the major hubs of such illegal and fraudulent companies. Some recruits were even taken as hostages and forced to work under tough mental and physical conditions,” the department said.

The department said that those convicted of human trafficking crimes have been sentenced upto 18 years in Laos.

“Tamil people are requested to be extremely cautious and verify the recruiting agents as well as of any company before taking up the job offer,” the department said.

