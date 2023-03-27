TN Congress MLAs stage walkout after Speaker expunge remarks of CLP leader

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Congress MLAs on Monday staged a walkout from the state Legislative Assembly after Speaker M. Appavu expunged some remarks of party's floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai.

The CLP leader had raised the issue of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, the Congress leader was disqualified by the Parliament Legislative secretariat after he was sentenced to two years imprisonment by a magistrate court in Surat. The disqualification will prevent Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections for six years till he gets a relief from the higher courts.

K. Selvaperuthungai, while speaking to media persons, stated that the decision of the Speaker to expunge his remarks were worrying and that the Congress MLAs walked out of the House in protest.

The BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran told media persons that it was unnecessary for the Congress to raise the issue in the Assembly.

This morning, the Congress MLAs reached the House in black attire as a mark of protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

They were also supposed to sit in the House throughout Monday night but the Assembly Speaker denied them permission. The MLAs will now be sitting outside the House throughout the night in protest to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

