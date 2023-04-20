Tim Cook inaugurates retail store in Delhi's Saket amid huge crowd

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday inaugurated the company's second flagship store in the Capital, while greeting the first wave of customers.

The Apple own-branded retail store at Select CityWalk mall in Saket, South Delhi, was jam-packed with fans and customers, as a delighted Cook welcomed customers.

The Apple store will offer personalised support and unique experiences for customers to discover the various aspects of the technology.

"We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

"Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," she added.

Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and discussed how to boost local manufacturing and iPhone exports.

The store has more than 70 highly-skilled retail team members who come from 18 states and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert.

"Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions," said Apple.

At Apple Saket, "Today at Apple" programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience.

