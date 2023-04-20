Telangana: Kamareddy District Gets New Mandal 

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to take the administration closer to the people, the Telangana government on Wednesday formed a new mandal in Kamareddy district. According to the gazette notification, Palvancha village has been constituted as a separate mandal. This village was carved out of Machareddy mandal.

As per the notification, the newly formed Palvancha mandal will comprise 10 villages Elpugonda, Wadi, Farid Pate, Banda Rameshwar Palli, Isaipet, Devan Palli, Potaram, and three other villages.

With this addition, the total number of mandals in Kamareddy district has now reached 24. The list of mandals in Kamareddy district are Banswada, Birkur, Bichkunda, Jukkal, Madnoor, Nizamsagar, Pitlam, Nasrullabad, Pedda Kodapgal, Kamareddy, Bhiknoor, Rajampet, Domakonda, Machareddy, Rama Reddy, Bibipet, Tadwai, Sadashivanagar, Yollareddy, Gandhari, Lingampet, Nagareddypet, Dongli and Palvancha.

