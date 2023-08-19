'Threat to security', J&K Bank dismisses chief manager

Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) In a stern action on Saturday the chairman/Managing director of J&K Bank terminated the services of a chief manager on the ground that his continuation in service ‘poses a threat to security of the state’.

An order issued by the Bank on Saturday quoted the managing director Saturday evening said: “The undersigned is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case contained in the report received from credible agencies, that the activities of Sajad Ahmad Bazaz, Chief Manager, Code no. 4484 posted at Internal Communication and Marketing Department are such as to warrant his dismissal from service under Rule/Provision.

“Whereas the undersigned is satisfied under Rule/Provision 12.29 in OSM that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Sajad Ahmad Bazaz, Chief Manager, Code no. 4484. Accordingly, I hereby dismiss Sajad Ahmad Bazaz, Chief Manager, Code no. 4484 from service, with immediate effect.”

