Andhra Govt Mulls Steps to Ensure Safety of Devotees Along Alipiri Walkway in Tirumala

Tirupati: In the wake of the recent leopard attacks along the Alipiri walkway, the Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the two big cats who have turned into man-eaters will be kept in the zoo park.

Speaking to the reporters here on Saturday, Peddireddy said it is unfortunate that a girl lost her life in the beast attack. He said the state government provided a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the affected family.

“The state government has given Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the family of the girl who died in the recent leopard attack. It is sad the unfortunate incident claimed a young life. We will keep the two leopards which have turned into man-eaters confined to the zoom,” said Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Elaborating the measures being considered to ensure safety and security of the devotees in the temple town, the minister said both the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Forest department are planning to set up a fence along the Alipiri pedestrian route.

He said the government is awaiting a report from the TTD board as the leopard attack incident took place in the forest area under the jurisdiction of the temple board. Later, the government will seek permission from the Director General of Forests in the national capital to set up the fencing along the walkway, Peddireddy added.

