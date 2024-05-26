'Thank you for everything', Toni Kroos gives heartfelt tribute to Real Madrid prez Florentino Perez

Madrid, May 26 (IANS) Real Madrid’s most loyal servants stepped onto the Santiago Bernabeu for one final time on Saturday. On a night where it was all about Toni Kroos, the German gave a heartfelt tribute to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Once the match and all tributes for the 5-time Champions League winner were over, Kroos and Perez stepped onto the pitch and had a photo clicked with all 22 trophies that the Kroos garnered during his time in Madrid.

"To my dear president, thank you for everything,” the German midfielder gave a shirt to Florentino with this dedication.

The ‘German Sniper,’ announced his shocking retirement just days before and will be playing his final game in a Los Blancos shirt on June 1 (June 2 as per IST) in Real Madrid’s attempt to grab their record extending 15th UEFA Champions League trophy.

Following the Champions League final he will be making his way back to Germany to join up with the National Team for the 2024 European Championship, which will take place in his home country.

Over the course of his decorated career there is only one trophy that still eludes one of the greatest players of the game and that is the Euros.

A deep Euro’s run could be the fairytale ending to a career unlike no other.

