Wimbledon 2025 Final Prize Money: How Much Will Amanda Anisimova or Iga Swiatek Take Home?

Wimbledon 2025 set a new benchmark with a record prize fund of £53.5 million. Both the men’s and women’s singles champions were awarded £3 million each, marking an 11.1% increase from the previous year.

Now, ahead of the women's singles final between Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek, let's take a look at how much the winner and the runner-up will get at SW19. The £3 million equates to approximately $4.07 million USD per champion.

Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon Final 2025 Prize Money: Conversion into Indian Rupees

Using a current exchange rate of approximately 1 GBP to ₹102.50, the conversion is as follows:

£3,000,000 × ₹102.50 = ₹307,500, so each singles champion takes home around ₹30.75 crore.

Wimbledon 2025: Breakdown of Prize Money (Singles)

Here’s how the prize money stacked up for singles players in the main draw:

Winner: £3 million (~₹30.75 crore)

Runner-up: £1.52 million (~₹15.58 crore)

Semi-finalist: £775,000 (~₹7.95 crore)

Quarter-finalist: £400,000 (~₹4.10 crore)

Round of 16: £240,000 (~₹2.46 crore) Earlier rounds also received increasing payouts, with participants in the first round earning £66,000 (~₹67.65 lakh).

Wimbledon Prize Money: Context & Significance

The £3 million champion's purse reflects a healthy 11.1% increase from Wimbledon 2024. The total prize pool of £53.5 million represents a 7% increase compared to the previous year.

In US dollars, each champion pockets a substantial $4.07 million, reinforcing Wimbledon’s status as one of the most lucrative tennis tournaments. The Total Prize Pool for Wimbledon this year is £53.5 million, a 7% year-on-year rise, and the tournament continues to raise the bar for tennis prize money. The champions’ payday of ₹30-plus crore underscores both the prestige and financial reward that come with claiming the title on Centre Court.