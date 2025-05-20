French Open 2025 Qualifying: Sumit Nagal vs. Mitchell Krueger Match Live Score, Details, and More!

The French Open main draw is all set to start on May 25th, and Indian tennis fans are eagerly waiting to see if any Indian player can make it to the main draw. One of the biggest hopes for Indian tennis right now is Sumit Nagal, who faces American tennis player Mitchell Krueger.

Mitchell Krueger is one of the most talented American tennis players on tour right now, and it remains to be seen if Sumit Nagal can make a welcome start to his qualifiers draw. Clay is Sumit's most preferred surface, and if he can make a fantastic start against Krueger, he can very well make it to the main draw.

Here is the information on when and where to watch Sumit Nagal's matches. Sumit Nagal will face Mitchell Krueger in the French Open match.

French Open 2025: Sumit Nagal vs. Mitchell Krueger Live Score

The French Open will be broadcast live on Sony Liv in India and the Sony Sports Network on TV. YouTube will stream the main draw ceremony live on May 22nd at 05:30 PM IST.

It's not possible to stream qualifying matches from the French Open, as they won't be available for Indian tennis fans to watch.

Coming to the live score, Sumit Nagal is currently leading over Mitchell Krueger by 3-0. It looks like Sumit will be able to clinch this set easily, but Mitchell is a tough opponent, and he is expected to bounce back in the next set.