French Open 2025 Prize Money: Rs.25 Crore Paycheck for Coco Gauff or Aryna Sabalenka?

Grand Slam tennis is not just about pride and prestige for players but also a matter of prize money for all the 128 players who end up qualifying for the main draw and begin to test their fate right from the first round. As the tournament progresses, only two people remain in the locker room on the finals day, and they gear up to fight against each other to not just have the tag "grand slam winner" beside their name for the rest of their lives but also to make great money.

This year at the French Open, two deserving women's singles champions will take on each other to see who will end up as the ultimate winner. Aryna Sabalenka, women's world no. 1, is on a roll after making her impact felt at the Australian Open and has bulldozed past her opponents to reach the final, where she will meet the no. 2 seed, Coco Gauff, who likes to play on clay.

Since winning the US Open title in 2023, Coco Gauff, the future of American tennis, has been under intense pressure. Now, it has taken her quite a while to be comfortable with the pressure and the hope from tennis fans across the world, and this year at Roland Garros, she truly showed that she can be the champion that America hopes for, after Venus and Serena Williams.

The head-to-head is exactly split in half, as both the players won five times against each other. However, it remains uncertain who will emerge victorious on Saturday. Sabalenka may have a slight edge over Coco in the final stages, but she can also be too aggressive and lose points. Coco can enjoy underdog status and easily dominate Belarus.

French Open 2025 Prize Money: How much does the winner get?

The French Open follows equal prize money for all, and both men's and women's singles champions will get nearly 2.9 million USD, which roughly translates to Rs.25 crores. The runner-up at Roland Garros will get $1.5 million, which is around Rs.13 crores. This is huge yet deserving considering the effort tennis players put in and the toll it takes on their bodies, playing and grinding for hours on the court.