French Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner's Blockbuster Match?

In a long time, the top two seeds will meet in a Grand Slam final. Deservingly, it will be Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner who gear up to test their fate in Paris on Sunday afternoon. What's intriguing is that both these players are yet to lose in a Grand Slam final, and today, tennis fans across the world will get to know who gets to handle a major final loss better.

The entire tournament has been building up to this moment. Carlos Alcaraz will definitely enter the tournament as a heavy favorite, and even though Jannik Sinner is the no. 1 seed, the moment might get to him considering the ban that he just served. It must be noted that Sinner made a successful comeback at the Italian Open and continued the same at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic, who was hoping to make it to the final and possibly win his 25th grand slam title, was met with fierce resistance in the semis from Jannik Sinner, and Djokovic had no answers and looked clueless against the Italian, who is currently doing everything better than the tennis GOAT, and from that standpoint, Sinner will enter the final with a lot of confidence.

French Open Final: When and Where to Watch the Match in India?

With just hours to go for the championship match, here's where Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's final will be streaming in the subcontinent. Grand Slam tennis, barring Wimbledon, has moved from JioHotstar to Sony Sports Network. Hence, fans can view the final between these two young champions on the SonyLIV app and on Sony Sports channels. The final starts at 06:30 PM IST, and get ready with your popcorn for a cracking contest between the two.