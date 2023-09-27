Two Girls Go Missing At Jeedimetla

Two young girls left the house without intimating their parents in an incident in Hyderabad's Jeedimetla. The incident came to light earlier today. The missing girls' parents have filed a complaint at the Jeedimetla police station. Inspector M Pavan has told the media that Srinivas' daughter Deeksha, who is studying Ninth standard, and Vijay's daughter Pooja (a 10th Class student), are neighbours.

Deeksha and Pooja are from two different schools, but they are close friends as they stay together in the same neighbourhood. Pooja went to Ganesh pandal against her parents' wishes. On Tuesday morning, Pooja got ready for school with her uniform. She went to change the dress after milk spilt over on her dress. Later, she didn't come back and was never seen in the house.

Pooja and Deeksha left the house as per their plan before 8 AM. Their parents have searched for them everywhere. As they haven't been traced, the parents filed a missing case at the police station. When the police examined the CCTV footage, they found that Pooja and Deeksha were seen taking the Secunderabad to Warangal train. They might have gone to Chennai via Andhra Pradesh. Police have brought one of Pooja's relatives to the station. They are interrogating the person.

