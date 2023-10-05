TSLPRB Results Out: Four from Same Family Clears TS Police Constable Exam

Hyderabad: Four members from the same family cleared the TS Constable final exams conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). The TSLPRB announced the final results for the recruitment of SCT PC and other equivalent positions on Thursday.

The Megawat family of Jamla Tanda in Sirdapur mandal of Sangareddy is jubilant as all four members of the family—sons Megawat Ramesh and Santosh, daughter Renuka, and daughter-in-law Maloth Roja—have been selected in the TS Constable exams.

Similarly, two sisters Partyusha and Vinusha from Warangal have also passed the recruitment exam. In Khammam, 13 candidates from Mallavaram village of Tallada mandal have cleared the police exam. The names of these selected candidates are Upender and Harish (Excise constables), Saidulu, Srinkanth, Tirupati Rao and Katiki Pravalika ( SCT PC [Civil]) Ravinder, Pawan, D Vamsi, Y Lakshmana Rao, Srihari and Varun (Telangana State Special Police) and Ram Mohan (SCT Constable in SPF).

The TSLPRB had conducted the recruitment drive to fill in 16,604 notified vacancies and a total of 15,750 candidates had been selected. The board is expected to release the results for selection to 100 vacancies of SCT PC (Driver) in PTO and 225 vacancies of Driver Operator in TS DR & Fire Services Department in the coming days.

All the selected candidates have been advised to fill an attestation form in a web template which will become accessible on the login tab from October 7 to 10. Subsequently, they are expected to submit at least 3 copies of the filled in form on A4 size papers, affix a photo and sign it and also get a certification from a Gazetted officer and submit it on October 12 and 12 as per the schedule mentioned in the notification.

