Telangana: Wine Shops to Remain Closed for 2 Days in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All liquor shops will remain closed for two days in view of the immersion of Ganesh idols in Hyderabad, Rachakonda district collector said on Tuesday,

The press release said the wine shops will be closed on September 28 and 29 on account of Ganesh immersion under the Rachakonda Commisenerate.

The nine-day festivities will culminate on September 28 with a massive immersion procession. Thousands of idols from various parts of twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts are brought to Hussain Sagar for immersion. The authorities have built 50 ponds in addition to the 25 already existing for immersion of idols.

