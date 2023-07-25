Telangana High Court Defers Hearing of Plea on Group-I Prelims Results

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to not release the Group-I prelims results following a plea moved by the National Student Union of India (NSUI) and other petitioners.

The high court is hearing a writ petition seeking cancellation of Group-I examination conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The petitioners have sought a stay on the announcement of Group-I prelims results till the court proceedings are not completed.

They argued that the recruitment board had conducted the re-examination without obtaining the biometrics of the candidates. The petitioners also informed the court that the TSPSC is preparing to announce the results of Group-I prelims soon.

During the hearing, the Additional Government Pleader (AGP) told the court that the Advocate General would file a response on Monday. Subsequently, the high court posted the matter for hearing on Monday, July 31 and asked the Public Service Commission to withhold the announcement of results.

Also Read: UK opens second ballot for Young Professional visa scheme for Indians

