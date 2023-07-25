Telangana High Court Defers Hearing of Plea on Group-I Prelims Results

Jul 25, 2023, 16:59 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to not release the Group-I prelims results following a plea moved by the National Student Union of India (NSUI) and other petitioners. 

The high court is hearing a writ petition seeking cancellation of Group-I examination conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The petitioners have sought a stay on the announcement of Group-I prelims results till the court proceedings are not completed. 

They argued that the recruitment board had conducted the re-examination without obtaining the biometrics of the candidates. The petitioners also informed the court that the TSPSC is preparing to announce the results of Group-I prelims soon. 

During the hearing, the Additional Government Pleader (AGP) told the court that the Advocate General would file a response on Monday. Subsequently, the high court posted the matter for hearing on Monday, July 31 and asked the Public Service Commission to withhold the announcement of results. 

Also Read: UK opens second ballot for Young Professional visa scheme for Indians
 


Read More:

Tags: 
NSUI
Group-I prelims
TSPSC
telangana high court
Biometrics
Advertisement
Back to Top