Telangana Declares 2-day Holiday for Schools

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains and a red alert issued by the weather department, the Telangana government has declared a two-day holiday for all schools in the state.

The Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday took stock of the situation following the heavy downpour in several districts including Hyderabad.

Subsequently, the chief minister directed the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday on Wednesday and Thursday. Following the direction from government, the Director of School Education issued an order stating all schools will remain closed for two days ( July 26 and 27 ) due to adverse weather conditions prevailing in the state.

The continuous rainfall has disrupted the normal life. People are facing hardships due to water-logging in the low lying areas. Several major roads in the state capital witnessed gridlock for most part of the day.