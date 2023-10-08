Telangana CM's Health: BJP Leader Shashidhar Reddy Seeks Regular Updates

Hyderabad: Prompted by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s absence from the public sphere, the former minister and Telangana BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has written a letter to the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and requested her to direct the Chief Secretary to inform the public about KCR’s health.

Questioning the secrecy over KCR’s health condition, Shashidhar said the state government should start briefing the public about the chief minister’s health to avoid any possible misinformation surrounding his health. He said suddenly KTR made a disclosure that his father was diagnosed with a secondary (bacterial) infection of the lungs.

“Whenever there are instances of illness of a person holding such a high public office, regular health bulletins are put out by the hospital authorities and state government health officials. This is not seen in this instance,” the former minister wrote in his letter.

He asserted that the government should proactively start a medical bulletin on KCR’s health condition or the doctors treating him should periodically inform the public about his health condition.

