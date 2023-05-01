Telangana CM KCR Announces May Day Bonanza for Sanitary Workers

Hyderabad: On International May Day, the BRS-led Telangana government made a big announcement for the sanitary workers. The chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced a hike of Rs 1,000 in the monthly salary of the sanitary workers. The hike in salary will be implemented with immediate effect.

The government’s decision will benefit a staggering 1,06,474 sanitation workers in the GHMC, HMWSSB, municipalities and gram panchayats across the State. These workers would get the hike along with their current month salaries.

Recognising the services of the sanitary workers to the state, KCR made this announcement. He commended the services of workers in the civic bodies in the development of the State. It may be noted here that due to the contributions of sanitary workers, several local bodies have received awards at the national and international level.

In addition to this, the chief minister also announced the hike for the TSRTC employees. He has issued directions to the Finance Department officials to implement the decision.

Also Read: Good News for Andhra Pradesh Government Employees, DA Released