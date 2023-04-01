Lorry Carrying Liquor Overturns in Jagtial

The vehicle carrying liquor overturned after the driver lost control of the steering. The liquor is being transported from Karimnagar to Metpally. The lorry met with an accident in Korutla on Friday night.

The driver Narayana and the cleaner Srikanth of the lorry luckily escaped from the accident without any injuries. The worth of the damage is yet to be ascertained. Police reached the spot and a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

