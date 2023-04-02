KTR Writes to Centre Opposing Vizag Steel Plant Disinvestment 

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday wrote an open letter to the Union government requesting it to release Rs 5,000 crore to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh and opposed the Centre's move to disinvest it. He said that the party would extend solidarity to the employees' unions who are opposing the disinvestment move and demanded the Centre should not privatise RINL, the corporate identity of Steel Plant.

"Ever since the NDA government was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP's agenda is to sell off public sector institutions, he alleged. He further claimed that the Centre conspires to sell off the steel plant worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore to private players. The Union government has done an injustice to the VSP by not allotting iron ore mines thus forcing the steel maker to spend over 60 percent on the raw material.

KTR further said that the Vizag Steel Plant is the right of the Telugu people and it is necessary for all the people to come together to protect it.

