KCR Spells Out BRS’ Stance on Supporting NDA or INDIA Alliance 

Kolhapur: Keeping an arm’s length distance with the national parties' alliances, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party is not aligning with Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the opposition bloc nor the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Currently touring Maharashtra, KCR told reporters in Kolhapur on Wednesday that despite its neutral stance, BRS is not alone and it has like-minded partners.

“We aren't alone and we have got friends as well,” the BRS national president said.

Commenting on the INDIA bloc, the Telangana CM said what is this Opposition bloc. He also asked what Congress has done for the country and added the people want change in the country.

The BRS patron had earlier attempted to bring all like-minded opposition parties on a single platform. He met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav. KCR-led BRS party has stayed away from two crucial meetings held by the Opposition parties INDIA bloc and also skipped the BJP-led NDA’s 38 parties meeting held in the national capital.

#WATCH Telangana CM & BRS President KC Rao on being asked if his party is with I.N.D.I.A alliance or NDA "We are neither with anyone nor do we want to be with anyone. We aren't alone & we also have friends as well. What is new India? They were in power for 50 years, there was… pic.twitter.com/uvnmaJWaGE — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

