Hyderabad: YSRTP Leader YS Sharmila Arrested

HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila was arrested on Monday and taken to Jubilee Hills Police Station. As per reports, the YSRTP leader was prevented from leaving her residence at Lotus Pond by the police officers who blocked her way.

As she was attempting to leave in her vehicle, police officers blocked her way leading to the leader getting down from the vehicle and questioning them as to why they were preventing her from carrying on her work. This led to a heated argument between YS Sharmila and the police officers and she sat down in the middle of the road in protest against the police action.

This led to a tense situation in the area and YS Sharmila was arrested and taken to Jubilee Hills Police Station. Heavy police bandobast was deployed around Lotus Pond owing to the situation.

Meanwhile, tense moments were witnessed at the police station where YS Sharmila was detained after her mother YS Vijayamma came to see her. She said that the police were illegally detaining her daughter who was fighting for the cause of the students, the issue related to the paper leak case, the unemployed, and farmers, YS Vijayamma decried.

