Hyderabad: Six Held for Gangrape of 16-year-old Orphan Girl in Meerpet  

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested six persons from Meerpet area for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl.

According to the Rachakonda police commissioner Chauhan, Abed Bin Khaled (A1), a history sheeter, is the main accused while the other accused persons in the gangrape case have been identified as Tahseen (A2) and Mankala Mahesh (A3). The other accused who helped them in committing the heinous crime are M Narsing (A4), Ashraf (A5), Md Faizal (A6) and Imran (A7). The police officer said efforts were on to nab Tahseen who is still on the run.

The incident occurred on Monday in Nandanavanam Colony under the limits of Meerpet Police Station. Eight persons barged into the victim’s house and gangraped a minor girl at knife-point while threatening her brother and three other children.

Four of the accused took the victim to the third floor of the building where Abid sexually assaulted the girl and later other men took turns to force themselves on her. They fled the place after the girl started shouting for help.The accused were reportedly under the influence of ganja.

Subsequently, the victim lodged a complaint with the Meerpet police. In her complaint, she mentioned the names of three accused persons who sexually assaulted her at her residence on Monday. According to reports, the victim is a Dalit girl who was residing at a relative’s place after losing their parents a few months ago.

