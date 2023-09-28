Bandlaguda Ganesh Laddu Auction Sets New Record in Telugu States

Hyderabad: Till last year, Balapur Ganesh laddu was described as the most expensive laddu during Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. This year the title went to the Ganesh laddu from Keerthi Richmond Villas of Bandlaguda Jagir which fetched a whopping Rs 1.26 crore - highest ever auction bid for laddu prasad in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The open auction was held on the final day of Ganesh idol immersion on Thursday. The organisers said the money raised from laddu prasad auction will be used for the welfare activities.

The auctioning of laddu prasad was held in other places too. The famous Balapur Ganesh laddu fetched Rs 27 lakh during the auction in the city. Dayanand Reddy of Turkayamjal won the bid despite stiff competitive bidding from 36 people who participated in the laddu auction.

Meanwhile, the immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar is taking place at brisk pace. Over 25 police personnel have been deployed to oversee the security arrangements for the final Ganesh immersion in the city. Additionally, the services of 125 platoons of the armed forces and three companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) are also being used for the immersion.