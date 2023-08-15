Telangana CM pays tributes at Army War Memorial

Hyderabad, 15 Aug (IANS) On the occasion of Independence Day, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday paid glorious tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Army War Memorial in Secunderabad Parade Grounds.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, remembered the sacrifices of martyred heroes of the country.

He also signed the visitors’ register.

The wreath laying ceremony was organised as part of nationwide Independence Day celebrations.

According to a defence statement, the occasion was a spectacular event, with the presence of Military Band and all the officers and soldiers attired in full ceremonial dress adorning glittering medals depicting their various achievements in the service of the nation while paying due homage to the martyrs, their brethren in uniform who laid their life for the independence of India.

The sequence of events started with fanfare and laying of Wreath by the junior most soldier followed by Air Vice Marshal Chandrashekhar, Commandant Air Force Academy, Major General Rakesh Manocha, GOC Telangana and Andhra Sub Area and other senior officers of the station.

Finally, the wreath was laid by Telangana Chief Minister Telangana, who was the chief guest for the occasion.

