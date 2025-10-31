OpenAI Introduces Paid Video Generation on Sora: Check Cost and Plans

In a shift from OpenAI’s largely free-to-use model, users might very soon have to start paying for generating videos using Sora-2.

According to the company, video generations will now be prioritised based on subscription tier, with usage limits applied to maintain system stability and prevent misuse.

As Sora 2 gains traction, OpenAI is also expanding features and access. A recent update allows all eligible users to generate up to 15-second videos, while Pro-tier users can create clips up to 25 seconds long.

Originally launched as a free or invite-only model, Sora 2 now appears to be moving toward a tiered pricing structure for higher volumes and premium features — in line with broader AI industry trends, where early free access evolves into paid plans as adoption and compute costs rise.

Reports suggest OpenAI is adding monetization to ensure Sora’s financial sustainability. The company also plans to lower daily generation limits across all subscription tiers.

Head of Sora at OpenAI, Bill Peebles, announced on X, “We are launching the ability to buy extra gens in Sora today.”

The add-on will reportedly cost $4 internationally and around ₹350 in India, offering 10 additional video generations per purchase.

OpenAI clarified there will be no cap on purchases, meaning users can continue generating videos as long as they buy additional credits. Currently, Sora offers 30 video generations for Free, Plus, and Teams tiers, while Pro users can create up to 100 videos daily.

With OpenAI introducing region-friendly plans like ChatGPT Go for India, it remains to be seen how users adapt to the transition from free to paid video generation.