Apple Extends Free Satellite Connectivity for iPhone 14 and 15 Users Until 2026

Apple has once again extended its free satellite connectivity trial for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users, giving them another year of access at no cost. According to a footnote in Apple’s newsroom posts for the newly announced iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, the trial will be extended for eligible users who activated their devices in countries that support Apple’s satellite features before 12 a.m. PT on September 9, 2025.

The Emergency SOS via satellite service was first introduced in November 2022, shortly after the iPhone 14 lineup launched. Initially, Apple promised two years of free access. In 2023, the company added an extra year for iPhone 14 users, pushing the first possible subscription start date to November 2025. Now, with this latest extension, those early adopters won’t have to worry about paying until November 2026.

Beyond emergency services, Apple has steadily expanded the feature set. With the release of iOS 18, iPhone users gained the ability to send satellite-based text messages to friends and family when outside cellular coverage.

At today’s event, Apple also revealed that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 will come with built-in satellite connectivity, further extending the reach of the company’s off-grid communication features.