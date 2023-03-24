Teachers scam: CBI arrests official of OMR sheet manufacturing entity

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a top official of an OMR sheet manufacturing entity in the course of its probe in connection with the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, an official said on Friday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Niladri Das, the vice president of NYSA, a firm that supplied OMR sheets to West Bengal School Service Commission, to be used in the written examination for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state-run schools in West Bengal.

Das was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. NYSA has an office in both Ghaziabad as well as in Delhi.

The CBI has been since the beginning of the probe claimed that tampering of OMR sheets had been an inclusive part in the scam.

The investigating officials have also furnished a number of documents on this count in the Calcutta High Court.

Sources said that the name of Niladri Das, a close confidant of the erstwhile convenor of WBSSC's screening committee S.P. Sinha came under the radar of CBI in this connection.

He was questioned a number of times on this count, and finally, was arrested and presented at a special court of CBI on Friday.

The court has remanded him to three days of CBI custody.

Meanwhile, Sinha is already serving his judicial custody in the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.