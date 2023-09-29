UP teacher arrested for asking student to slap Hindu classmate

Sambhal, Sep 29 (IANS) A school teacher was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Thursday for inciting communal hatred after she allegedly ordered a Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate for not answering a question.

The incident took place at a private school on Tuesday in Dugawar village under the Asmoli police station limits of the district.

A complaint was filed by the Hindu boy's father after which the teacher, Shaista, was booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Additional SP Shrish Chandra said that the accused teacher has been arrested.

The boy's father alleged that his son is a student of Class 5 in the school where his class teacher got him slapped by a Muslim student after he could not answer a question asked by her.

In his complaint, the father said that this hurt his son's religious feelings.

A probe is on in the matter, Additional SP Chandra said.

In a similar incident at Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar last month, a teacher of a private school had got a Muslim child slapped in a class by his classmates for not doing homework. A case was registered against the accused teacher, Tripta Tyagi, under IPC sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

The Supreme Court on September 25 said that there cannot be any quality education if a student is sought to be penalised on the ground that he belongs to a particular community and it pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for a shoddy probe in the Muzaffarnagar case. The top court directed the state government to appoint a senior IPS officer within a week to probe the incident.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.