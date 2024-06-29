T20 World Cup: Rohit is cool, can’t take Proteas lightly, says ex-India cricketer Surinder Khanna

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna on Saturday lavished praise on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, saying Team India will win the World Cup under ‘cool skipper’.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he, however, added that South Africa can’t be taken lightly.

Below are the excerpts of the interview.

Q: India reached the final of the T20 World Cup, how do you see their journey so far?

A: It is really impressive that our team reached the final. The way they played against England – defending champions – in the semis was phenomenal. Captain Rohit Sharma scored fifty. He scored against Aussies as well. He is in good form. So, I am very happy for the team and also for South Africa. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament.

Q: Your take on the final encounter? Will it be tough for India or Cakewalk?

A: You can’t sit on the past laurels. India did great so far. They are a good side. But South Africa is unbeaten as well. They have good bowlers with them. You can’t take your opponents lightly. Everyone was supporting Afghanistan and the way Proteas bowlers finished the Rashid Khan-led side in 56, showed that South Africa can be dangerous. Being an Indian, I want India to win but our opponent is tough too.

Q: Your views of Rohit Sharma captaincy?

A: Rohit is cool. His records speak about his captaincy. The way he handles the team is really impressive. Some players are not in form but he believes that ‘form is temporary, and class is permanent’, which is very good. And that is why he is the Captain of all three formats. It will be really great if India wins the World Cup under him.

