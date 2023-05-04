Kuwait City: How many runs can a batter score in an over? Even if the batsman hit 6 runs for every ball, at the end of an over the score will be 36 runs. But, unthinkable happened in a KCC Friends Mobile T20 Champions Trophy 2023 match in Kuwait on Thursday.

During a match between NCM Investment and Tally CC, the NCM batsman Vasu was on fire against Tally’s Harman. The bowler started with a no-ball, Vasu went for the six. Later, the Tally bowler ended up conceding four byes. In the next five balls, Vasu smashed five straight sixes, which came off a no-ball. Vasu did not stop at that. He hit a boundary for four in the last ball taking the total tally of runs in a single over to 46.

In cricketing history, the feat of 36 runs in an over in ODIs was only achieved twice. South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs made 36 runs in an over against the Netherlands in 2006 and other time USA’s Jaskaran Malhotra achieved this feat against Papua New Guinea in 2021.

