Injured Players List For IPL 2023

Indian Premier League 2023 will commence on March 31, 2023, with the inaugural match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between the reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both sides will hope to begin their trip with a victory. With IPL fever about to strike in a few days, fans have kept their expectations up for their favourite teams.

Yet, only days before the tournament, some key players were missing the 16th season of IPL because of injuries. Here are the complete list of players who were ruled out and the players who were doubtful for the season.

Ruled out:

Jasprit Bumrah - MI

Jhye Richardson - MI

Rishabh Pant - DC

Jonny Bairstow - PBKS

Will Jacks - RCB

Kyle Jamieson - CSK

Prasidh Krishna - RR

Doubtful:

Mukesh Chaudhary - CSK

Mohsin Khan - LSG

Shreyas Iyer - KKR.

