South Korea, US hold meeting of special operations commanders amid North Korea threats

Seoul, May 22 (IANS) Key South Korean and US Forces Korea special operations officials discussed Wednesday ways to enhance special warfare capabilities amid North Korea's evolving threats, Seoul's defence ministry said.

The rare meeting, hosted by Defence Minister Shin Won-sik, brought together top military officials, commanders of special forces units under the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps as well as the U.S. Special Operations Command Korea, according to the ministry, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Shin called for enhanced special warfare capabilities and close cooperation between relevant units in South Korea and the United States to deter the North's threats.

"Special warfare units play a core role in deterring and responding to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," Shin was quoted as saying by the ministry. "The concept of offensive special operations should be more meticulously developed and a close cooperation system between South Korea and U.S. special warfare units should be established."

Wednesday's meeting came as North Korea has been ramping up weapons tests and provocations. In April, the North conducted a tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack involving super-large multiple rocket launchers that are classified as short-range missiles that could put the entire South Korean territory within range.

